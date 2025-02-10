North Fort Myers woman dies while crossing the road, FHP says

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a woman died crossing a road in Lee County.

Troopers said one car was driving east on Hancock Bridge Parkway, east of Marinatown Lane, around 10:40 p.m. Sunday night. At the same time, a 63-year-old woman was trying to cross the travel lanes of Hancock Bridge Parkway, from the south shoulder to the center grassy median.

The driver hit her, head-on. Although she was hospitalized, the woman died of her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

