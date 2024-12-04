North Fort Myers construction site has circuit breakers stolen for a third time

FORT MYERS FLA. — A construction crew is taking extra precautions at The Alary, a North Fort Myers apartment complex, after it was broken into for a third time.

After someone stole circuit breakers from the site, General Superintendent Martin McGuire learned the theft totaled more than $21,500. He told Price his team counted 35 units without breakers.

McGuire said the crime happened Thanksgiving night. His team returned the Friday, finding the boxes tampered with.

He says this is the third time people have come on the property to steal the breakers.

We asked, do they know why someone would steal breakers? McGuire answered, "I don't have an answer for that."

"I believe there might be more value for the smaller ones, easier to take. I don't understand why they do that, either. This seems to be maybe a supply issue," he continued.

Another representative tells Price they have reinstalled the missing breakers, but they noticed the thieves preferred the left side of the breaker box over the right.

Every unit must have an electrical panel for your lights and accessories, so they have reinforcements.

On Tuesday, McGuire told Price the Lee County Sheriff's Office had helped set up cameras and assist in the investigation.