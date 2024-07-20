North Fort Myers community receives free hurricane suppies

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Volunteers in the Fort Myers community spent part of their Saturday helping Global Empowerment Mission and Farm Share distribute up to 500 boxes worth of hurricane supplies to the public.

It’s the first year the two organizations teamed up to hand out hurricane supplies to the community.

Volunteers put trays of water and boxes filled with shelf-stable items, hygiene products, and even pet food into people's cars. Guidebooks were also distributed.

Staff at the event told FOX 4's Victoria Scott it’s all about informing the public and ensuring everyone is hurricane ready.

“We hope as many people come to not only get supplies, but also to spread the word," said Global Empowerment Mission Operations Manager Raul Celaya. "I think if they come here, they get the supplies, that’s a little bit of knowledge of what’s in our boxes, maybe something they should have at home.”

"The individuals coming to our line, a lot of them have jobs and they have the means to make money, but they also have to choose between having to be hurricane prepared or handling those bills that are immediate right now, including rent, including gas," said Director of Development for Farm Share Ciara Cancino. "Those are the struggles they’re having to face, and so we want them to be ready.”

State leaders including Spencer Roach also volunteered.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to noon.

