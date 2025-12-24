NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A mysterious "Fix the Bridge" sign along State Road 31 in Fort Myers has caught the attention of daily commuters, sparking curiosity about its origin and message.

Amanda and Darius Cochran said they have leased the sign for roughly 25 years. Amanda is currently running for the Lee County Commission.

Mysterious 'Fix the Bridge' sign on Bayshore Road sparks curiosity among Fort Myers commuters

Fox 4's Allie Kaiser drives past this sign every day to work, and like many other commuters, she was curious about who put it up and why.

"I have no idea who put it up. I just noticed it," said Robbie Bork, who drives Bayshore Road and State Road 31 daily.

The Cochrans said the recent change to display "Fix the Bridge" reflects their frustration about State Road 31 and the Wilson Pigott Bridge situation.

Fox 4 The 'Fix the Bridge' sign sits at the intersection of Nalle Road and Bayshore Road, an advertisement space leased by Amanda and Darius Cochran for roughly 25 years.

The Wilson Pigott Bridge has become a concern for local drivers. In September, it was closed for repairs, and now commercial trucks are prohibited from using it.

"It needs to get fixed as soon as possible," Bork said.

Carlos Santovenia, who drives the route to visit family, questioned the timeline: "Why couldn't we get this done before?"

The commercial truck restrictions have created traffic problems in other areas as truckers must take detours around the bridge.

"It's really hectic now going that way, because of the bridge," Santovenia said.

The Florida Department of Transportation is tentatively scheduled to reconstruct the bridge deck in March, which would allow commercial trucks to use it again. However, this reconstruction would require closing the bridge once more.

Fox 4 The bridge was closed for repairs in September, which caused heavy traffic delays for commuters.

The Cochrans said they are also concerned that construction would occur at the same time as the SWFL Ag Expo. FDOT says "coordination efforts with the County are ongoing" for the impact reconstruction could have on the event.

FDOT responded to concerns about the situation, stating: "Safety remains our top priority. This detour allows FDOT to protect the traveling public while ensuring that essential maintenance can be completed efficiently."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.