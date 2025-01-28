Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth Fort Myers

Actions

70-year-old motorcyclist dies on US-41, Florida troopers say

Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal motorcycle crash on US-41 on Monday night in North Fort Myers.
motorcycle generic.png
AP/WFTX
motorcycle generic.png
Posted
and last updated

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lee County, Monday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old woman was driving on Evergreen Road and approaching US-41. A 70-year-old motorcyclist was on US-41 too, when he started to head toward Evergreen Road. That's when the woman entered US-41, according to troopers.

The motorcyclist crashed into the side of her car. He died at the scene. Troopers said he was from North Fort Myers.

Troopers said a third driver, a 55-year-old man, also hit the woman's car. She is reported with minor injuries, while the third driver was not hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's report.

Another motorcyclist recently died on US-41, read more here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood