70-year-old motorcyclist dies on US-41, Florida troopers say

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Lee County, Monday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old woman was driving on Evergreen Road and approaching US-41. A 70-year-old motorcyclist was on US-41 too, when he started to head toward Evergreen Road. That's when the woman entered US-41, according to troopers.

The motorcyclist crashed into the side of her car. He died at the scene. Troopers said he was from North Fort Myers.

Troopers said a third driver, a 55-year-old man, also hit the woman's car. She is reported with minor injuries, while the third driver was not hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's report.

