Motorcyclist critically injured after crash Friday morning, troopers say

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports one person is critically injured after a crash just before 2 a.m. on Friday morning.

They said it happened in Lee County on US 41 and Big Pine Way.

A 31-year-old, driving a motorcycle with a helmet, was driving north on US-41, approaching the intersection of Big Pine Way, on the center lane. At that time, a sports car driven by a 66-year-old man from Fort Myers, was stopped at a red traffic signal at the intersection of Big Pine Way, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist's front ran into the rear of the sports car. Troopers said the motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.