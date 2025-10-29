Littleton Road widening project complete in North Fort Myers after years of planning

NORTH FORT MYERS — Lee County is closing the chapter on a major road improvement project, bringing wider lanes and enhanced safety features to a busy North Fort Myers corridor.

"We care about getting people to work safely and quickly," Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman said.

Hamman, who has been looking to address the road since being elected in 2014, said the improvements will benefit daily commuters traveling between northeast Cape Coral and their workplaces.

"A lot of us who live in northeast Cape Coral have to get over the bridge to work every single day, and this creates a much more efficient commute for them," Hamman said.

The road improvements also aim to address longstanding safety concerns, particularly near Dr. Carrie D. Robinson Littleton Elementary School. In October 2023, Fox 4 reported on dangerous traffic conditions during school pickup and drop-off times, where cars lined the road and some drivers were seen crossing lanes and driving against traffic.

"Everyday I come down this road and I feel like it's either a flight or fight mode. I'm nervous as to what turn I can or can't make even in my own lane," a parent said in 2023.

The completed project features wider lanes and the newly added center turn lane.

