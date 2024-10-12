Lehigh Acres 'Angels': Couple helped strangers clean up, asked nothing in return

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers resident woke up ready to clear out the debris and destroyed pieces of homes from his lawn at the Lake Fairways Country Club when strangers joined in to help.

A helping hand in North Fort Myers after a Tornado from Milton ripped homes

People are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Milton's devastating tornado impact.

Bob Blanton got his tools and saws out to make the loose house pieces in his yard smaller and more manageable.

Blanton is one of many homeowners in the Lake Fairways Country Club dealing with piles of broken-up roofing, windows, insulation, and more. Some weren't even from his home.

He shared that many pieces left in his yard were fragments of a roof that could have come from his neighbor's home that no longer had a roof.

Driving through the neighborhood, you'll find destroyed lanais, damaged cars, ruined carports, and debris everywhere.

The Blanton's returned from Miami on Thursday to deal with Milton's aftermath. Their home in Pine Lakes Country Club was untouched, but they were shocked to see their other property at Lake Fairways in shambles.

"It's a very sickening feeling, yeah, so, but all you can do is move forward," says Blanton.

Blanton's can-do spirit fueled his optimism and desire to take his time, rolled up his sleeves, and finish the job. He and his wife, Deanne Blanton, shared with FOX4 that this was their rental property, and they lived in Pine Lakes, where more homes had been demolished by a tornado.

By Friday, they were getting help from strangers. Mrs. Blanton called them "Angels".

The La Brie family lives in Lehigh Acres, and they told FOX4 reporters that they did not lose power or get any damage to their homes. They began investigating all of the news outlets that reported damage and decided they were going to offer a hand. They drove around to find Pine Lakes and found Lake Fairways and asked to help the Blantons.

The Blantons said, "YES"!

The La Bries wanted nothing in return. The extra help put Bob Blanton in a good place to address additional damage around his home.