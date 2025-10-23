Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lee County deputies respond to crash that brought power lines down

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a crash early Thursday morning on Hancock Bridge Parkway and Skyline Drive.

There are injuries reported, according to LCSO. The severity is unknown, though.

Deputies told Fox 4 they believe one person hit the rail, and brought power lines down in the crash around 3 a.m.

One east bound lane was shut down, though it opened again around 7 a.m.

Our crew on scene saw tire marks on the road and debris.

LCEC is not reporting any outages in the area.

