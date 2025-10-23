Lee County deputies respond to crash that brought power lines down

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a crash early Thursday morning on Hancock Bridge Parkway and Skyline Drive.
There are injuries reported, according to LCSO. The severity is unknown, though.
Deputies told Fox 4 they believe one person hit the rail, and brought power lines down in the crash around 3 a.m.
One east bound lane was shut down, though it opened again around 7 a.m.
Our crew on scene saw tire marks on the road and debris.
LCEC is not reporting any outages in the area.