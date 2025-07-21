Lee County deputies investigate break-in at gym over the weekend

UPDATE 8:30AM:

The San Carlos Fire Department adds that their crews were called around noon to this location on that same Saturday. There, they said they found a small trash pile fire in the women’s restroom which had been extinguished. Crews remained on-scene to ventilate smoke from the building, hours before LCSO then responded to the break-in.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirms it is investigating a break-in at a Planet Fitness at San Carlos Park, over the weekend.

Deputies tell Fox 4 that they were called about a suspicious person inside of the closed business shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 19 at 18011 South Tamiami Trail. The office said the suspect was arrested on multiple felony charges.

No injuries are reported, according to LCSO.

When our crew arrived Monday morning, the facility was closed for maintenance.

