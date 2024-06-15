Lee County Black Historical Society hosts annual Juneteenth Jubilee

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Juneteenth was celebrated early at Robert Clemente Park in Fort Myers on Saturday.

The Lee County Black Historical Society hosted its annual Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration.

The public could enjoy arts and crafts, raffles, live performances, and take a tour of the Williams Academy Black History Museum.

The Lee County Black Historical Society also presented scholarships to students.

Chairman of the Board Charles Barnes told FOX 4's Victoria Scott the local black community has celebrated Juneteenth for almost a century.

He also told her the holiday serves as a time of reflection for the black community.

"I think it's always important to teach about our past," Barnes said. "It's also important to talk about the evolution of our past to where we are now. The Juneteenth theme this year is about dreaming big."

The free event wrapped up around 7 p.m.