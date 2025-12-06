Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityNorth Fort Myers

Actions

LCSO: Active investigation underway in North Fort Myers

The sheriff's office said more details will be released when they are available.
lcso.jpg
Fox 4.
LCSO said deputies are investigating an incident on Pondella Road in North Fort Myers.
lcso.jpg
Posted
and last updated

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Saturday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating an active scene on Pondella Road in North Fort Myers.

According to LCSO, the situation is isolated and the scene is secure.

car crash 1.jpg
Two vehicles involved in a crash on Pondella Road in North Fort Myers.

The scene is located on Pondella Rd, between Forsyth Dr and Sabal Gardens Dr.

car crash 2.jpg
A damaged SUV sits on Pondella Road in North Fort Myers as deputies investigate an incident.

Fox 4 crews saw at least three vehicles with damage to them on Pondella Rd that were being blocked by squad cars.

No additional details were released, and the sheriff’s office said updates will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Austin Schargorodski