LCSO: Active investigation underway in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Saturday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating an active scene on Pondella Road in North Fort Myers.

According to LCSO, the situation is isolated and the scene is secure.

Fox 4. Two vehicles involved in a crash on Pondella Road in North Fort Myers.

The scene is located on Pondella Rd, between Forsyth Dr and Sabal Gardens Dr.

Fox 4. A damaged SUV sits on Pondella Road in North Fort Myers as deputies investigate an incident.

Fox 4 crews saw at least three vehicles with damage to them on Pondella Rd that were being blocked by squad cars.

ACTIVE SCENE:



LCSO is currently on scene of an incident on Pondella Rd in North Fort Myers.



This is an isolated incident, the scene is secure, and there is no immediate threat to the public.



Updates to come. — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) December 6, 2025

No additional details were released, and the sheriff’s office said updates will be provided as they become available.