" I've been going through a lot, and I'm just tired of crying," Milton damage

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers woman is starting over after devastating damages to the inside of her home caused by Milton.

She told FOX4 that she couldn't fix the damage by herself again.

"Everybody wants me to leave my house and start somewhere else, but nowadays, where mortgages are ridiculous out there, I can't, I can't do that," Inamary Alexander, the owner of the damaged home said.

Alexander got emotional during the interview with FOX4 before she began thinking about all the work she's put into her home following Ian two years ago. "I just got finished getting this place how I want it," says Alexander said.

Fast-forward to Milton's damage: the baseboard peeling off, the walls swelling, the flooring rusted, and the smell of mold.

She also said that the Hurricane totaled her car. "It's flooded out and won't start," Alexander said. She says back-to-back hurricanes and damage leave her depressed.

"Now I just have to get somebody to help me to get the things done," Alexander said.

Help is on the way as the Pastor of Mount Olive A.M.E. Hurch in Fort Myers heard about Alexander, a member of his congregation, and her situation.

Pastor James Givens said it was his mission to help her.

"We are providing her gift cards, detergent, and other items to help her wash her clothes," Givens said.

He said some of the men of the church plan to help gut her house.

For people in similar situations, this church has plans for you with the Red Cross after Oct. 26.

He said the church is set to be a hub for the Red Cross to be able to distribute goods and resources.

Alexander is thankful but still so sad to see her home in disarray. "I've been going through a lot, and I'm just tired of crying," Alexander said.