NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — Three people lost their home in a fire on Friday morning in North Fort Myers.

It happened on McDaniel Dr near Zoysia Lane.

Investigators say the fire started just before 4 am. All three adults who were in the home made it out safely.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was electrical.

Fire fighters work to put out a house fire on McDaniel Drive in North Fort Myers on Friday morning

