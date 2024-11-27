HITTING THE ROAD? No matter which way you go, holiday travel numbers expected to break records

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The busiest travel holiday is here and AAA says Florida will have a record breaking number of drivers on the road over the next few days.

No matter what direction you are headed for Thanksgiving this year, the major roads will be busy.

AAA says it expects a record breaking 80 million people out on the roads this Thanksgiving with 4.5 million of them driving in Florida.

"I think everybody wants to get out of dodge and spend time with family and recover from the hurricanes,” said David Scoones, who is headed from Tampa to Miami.

Some people at the Loves gas station off of I-75 and Bayshore Drive told Fox 4’s Bella Line they are already seeing those numbers in action.

"The traffic from Tampa southbound all the way through Sarasota was stop and go and northbound from Sarasota to Tampa it was just a dead stop it seemed like,” said Scoones.

"I've seen a lot of law enforcement out the last two days and also trying to find a parking space at the airport is difficult,” said James Hubert, who is flying to Ohio for the holiday.

For Florida drivers on the Gulf Coast, there are not many options between Miami, Tampa and Fort Myers to get around the holiday rush.

"Well 41 would be the only one if there's an accident on 75,” said Tom Schroat, who is headed up to Sarasota.

"We're pretty much locked into 75 — Alligator Alley,” said Scoones.

If you are going to be traveling this busy holiday, stay up to date on traffic conditions online and on-air with Fox 4.