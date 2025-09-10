Hit and run crash in North Fort Myers leaves 3 vehicles damaged, driver sought

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a hit and run crash that damaged three vehicles in North Fort Myers, according to SWFL Crime Stoppers.

They said the crash happened August 31 at the corner of Pine Island Road and North Cleveland Avenue. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, a blue GMC Sonoma with an unknown female driver was involved in the incident before fleeing the scene.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the location of the truck or the identity and whereabouts of the driver to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com.

All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office case number is 25-460647.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.