Have you seen this man? Missing person could be in danger, LCSO says

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing, endangered adult.

His name is Felix Valdez, the office reports. Valdez is 54 years old, Hispanic, 6’02 and 220 pounds. He was seen walking out of a home in the area of the 400 block of Figuera Avenue in Fort Myers. He was wearing a green shirt, grey sweat pants, and red crocs at the time, deputies report.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Felix, you're asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.