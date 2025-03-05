GUILTY: Fort Myers man pleads guilty to armed robberies, LCSO says

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man will face a lengthy penalty for multiple armed robberies.
On Feb. 28, Kevoun Watts, 22, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act Robbery and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. Hobbs Act Robbery is an enhanced charge for interfering with interstate commerce, such as gas stations, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said that in July of 2024, Watts entered the RaceTrac Gas station on Lee Boulevard, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded cash from the register. LCSO said he then committed a similar robbery shortly after, at the 7-11 gas station off Colonial Boulevard.
In both cases, deputies said, Watts was wearing a ski mask and was using a black handgun.
Lee County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Detectives identified Watts by the vehicle he used to leave one of the gas stations. He was arrested that night.
He faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.
LCSO noted this case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a nationwide effort to stop violent crimes.