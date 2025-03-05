GUILTY: Fort Myers man pleads guilty to armed robberies, LCSO says

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man will face a lengthy penalty for multiple armed robberies.

On Feb. 28, Kevoun Watts, 22, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act Robbery and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. Hobbs Act Robbery is an enhanced charge for interfering with interstate commerce, such as gas stations, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

FOX 4

Deputies said that in July of 2024, Watts entered the RaceTrac Gas station on Lee Boulevard, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded cash from the register. LCSO said he then committed a similar robbery shortly after, at the 7-11 gas station off Colonial Boulevard.

In both cases, deputies said, Watts was wearing a ski mask and was using a black handgun.

Lee County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Detectives identified Watts by the vehicle he used to leave one of the gas stations. He was arrested that night.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

LCSO noted this case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a nationwide effort to stop violent crimes.

