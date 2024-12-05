NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — Lee County Commissioners approved funding for three new affordable housing developments, including two planned for North Fort Myers.

FOX 4’s North Fort Myers Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski works in the area daily, so he looked into what this means for the community.

GREENLIGHT: Lee County approves federal funds for more affordable housing

A large plot of land on Bayshore Road will soon host a $68-million dollar project, featuring 180 units for those earning 60% or less of the area’s median income. On Tuesday, commissioners approved $17-million for the project through a federal disaster recovery grant.

Marcia Davis, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Fort Myers, said rapid growth and Hurricane Ian in 2022 have only worsened the county’s affordable housing crisis.

Austin Schargorodski Plot of land on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers to be developed into 180 units of affordable housing.

“When we historically look at Lee County, we were behind 10,000 units,” said Davis. “So, when you now look at the units that didn’t make it through the hurricane, you know, we’re even further behind.”

So, Davis said projects like this will bring some much needed relief to the area. Additionally, Ekos on Evans in Fort Myers will receive $17-million for 144 units, and another $5.5-million will go to the Hermosa of North Fort Myers development, focusing on housing for seniors.

“It’s so important for seniors. Especially seniors that might not have retirement funds, whose source of income is social security and that’s very limited,” Davis explained.

Austin Schargorodski Marcia Davis, Executive Director of the Fort Myers Housing Authority.

However, not everyone supports the plans. Steve Arnold, who lives next to the Bayshore site, said he and others in the neighborhood are concerned about privacy and property values.

“My privacy level will be gone,” said Arnold. “A potential buyer is going to come through here and look and say ‘Hey, this is a nice house, it’s a quiet neighborhood. But oh, wait a minute, there’s 180 apartments behind me.”

Arnold also worries about impacts on wildlife like the gopher tortoises he sees regularly, and changes to road infrastructure that force him into longer commutes. Ultimately, he said the development is pushing him out.

“Within the next few years, I will leave the state of Florida. And I was born and raised here in Lee County,” said Arnold reluctantly.

Austin Schargorodski Steven Arnold, North Fort Myers resident.

But, despite concerns like Arnold’s - the need for affordable housing isn’t slowing down. Davis said the Housing Authority of Fort Myers has even more developments in the works to meet the demand. She shared a list of several projects pending county approval that could bring 1,500 more affordable housing units to Fort Myers.

“I think as long as a county is growing and thriving, the need for affordable housing at various income levels I always going to be needed and it’s always going to grow,” Davis stated.