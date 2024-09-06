Gator bites North Fort Myers woman's leg while she was walking her dog

NORTH FORT MYERS, FLa. — Thursday night a woman walking her dog in North Fort Myers was attacked by an alligator.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a residence. FWC says a woman was biten by an unknown sized gator, and Lee County EMS responded.

She was transported to the hospital to be treated. FWC did not say what happened to the alligator.

FWC says serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida. The FWC says it places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP).

FWC says the goal of SNAP is to proactively address alligator threats in developed areas, while conserving alligators in areas where they naturally occur.

The agency says SNAP uses contracted nuisance alligator trappers throughout the state to remove alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR ( 866-392-4286 ), and the agency will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

The FWC says it works to keep Floridians and visitors informed and recommends the following precautionary measures near alligators, including in or near the water, to reduce the chances of conflicts with alligators: