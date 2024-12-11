NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — Helping local farmers get back on their feet after recent hurricanes - that was the goal of a recovery center in North Fort Myers. As Fox 4’s North Fort Myers Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski went there to see how it worked to support our ag community.

Watch Austin's report here...

FRESH START: Recovery center helps North Fort Myers farmers rebuild after hurricanes

Local, state, and federal agencies teamed up Wednesday to connect farmers with crucial resources. Brandon Grendell, a small poultry farmer and food stand owner, said he moved beyond the initial recovery phrase but is still working to offset the costs of keeping his business running after the storms.

“There’s been a lot of the recovery process that was left on ourselves. We’re not a large farm that can say ‘Hey, I need infrastructure, I need this and that,” said Grendell.

Austin Schargorodski Brandon Grendell, North Fort Myers farmer

Grendell said today he found some useful information, including bridge loan options and programs to better prepare for future storms. “We got some additional information on some of the environmental programs that work for me as a farmer, that helps me move forward and use some of those programs in the future,” Grendell explained.

FEMA’s Senior Program Analyst, Sabrina Spence, said this center is unique - farmers can handle several needs in one place, thanks to a partnership with the USDA and other agencies.

“We could register you for your home with individual assistance, and then immediately leave there and talk to SBA about potential loans if that’s the direction you need to go. Then, go to commerce and USDA to talk about your farming needs,” said Spence.

Austin Schargorodski Sabrina Spence, FEMA Senior Program Analyst

Spence says FEMA focuses on disaster relief while USDA specialists handle agriculture recovery - including crops, equipment, livestock, and homes. She added that aquaculture in this area - clammers, shrimpers, and fisheries - were hit especially hard.

Joe Labadie, a USDA Emergency Management Specialist, said it’s about more than recovery - it’s about supporting the people who keep us fed.

Austin Schargorodski Joe Labadie, USDA Emergency Management Specialist

“We believe the American dream doesn’t single out people who live in big cities. It’s something we believe belongs to all Americans no matter where they live,” said Labadie.

Even thought this event lasted just one day, Labadie said these resources are available online or at local USDA offices.