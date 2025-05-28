FPL rate hike proposal met with both pushback and praise at Fort Myers hearing

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — FPL customers could be paying more for power in 2026 if a proposed rate hike gets approved.

Fox 4’s North Fort Myers Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski attended a hearing at the Lee Civic Center where supporters and protesters showed up.

Watch to see what neighbors said about the proposed rate hike at the hearing:

FPL rate hike proposal met with both pushback and praise at hearing

"Let me begin by thanking customers who took time to be here today," said FPL’s CEO at the start of the meeting.

The Public Service Commission held the meeting to gather community input on the rate hike proposal. FPL says the increase is needed to keep up with growth and upgrade the power grid.

But opinions were split. Many spoke out against it.

"The magnitude of the rate increase is concerning," said one speaker.

"The amount you’re seeking, if granted, will be a heavy burden for many," said another.

Austin Schargorodski Neighbor speaking at the hearing

"The PSC is supposed to ensure safe, reliable and affordable utilities, not support unchecked corporate profits," added a third.

Others backed the plan, praising FPL’s service and focus on prevention.

"It will allow them to be proactive when responding to natural disasters in the future," said one supporter.

"I believe most of us understand the importance of investing in the electric system to proactively prevent things from going wrong," said another.

"If a rate increase continues that kind of service and allows me to not have to put gas in my generator for my AC to run—all be it," said a third.

Right now, FPL says the average monthly bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours is $134 in Southwest Florida. Under the new plan, FPL says that would rise to about $142 by 2027, about a 5.7% increase.

Outside, organizers spoke out against the hike, calling for more opportunities to be heard.

Austin Schargorodski Brooke Ward and Solemi Hernatz

"FPL services 43 counties, yet they’re only having seven in-district hearings. This is the only hearing on the West Coast of Florida," said Brooke Ward, senior Florida organizer with Food and Water Watch.

They delivered a letter from more than 30 organizations asking the PSC to reject the increase. They say the infrastructure improvements could be made with current rates and are pushing for less money spent on fossil fuel energy sources.

Austin Schargorodski Signs from neighbors speaking out against the rate hike at the hearing

But FPL maintains the hike is necessary to provide a storm-ready grid system and keep up with demand.

"FPL has proposed a plan that will allow us to keep making smart investments to reliably serve a growing state, while keeping bills well below the national average as they have been for more than a decade," said Andrew Sutton, FPL spokesperson.

Austin Schargorodski Andrew Sutton

FPL says new power plants will use solar paired with battery storage.

If approved, the hikes would begin in 2026 and run through 2029.