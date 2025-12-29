Four charged in Lee County Walmart theft ring using fake receipts and U-Haul truck

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Multiple people are facing charges in connection to a string of thefts at local Walmart stores, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff said the suspects came from the Miami area and hit several stores across Lee County.

Fox 4's Bella Line shows us the moment deputies took down four people they say were stealing from multiple Walmarts:

Four arrested in Lee County Walmart theft ring using fake receipts and U-Haul truck

According to LCSO, on Dec. 22, the suspects stole a generator and two KitchenAid mixers from the Walmart off Pine Island Road in North Fort Myers using a fake receipt, then left in a U-Haul truck.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the next day, they came back. He said one suspect was wearing the same clothes and attempted to steal from the same Walmart.

Deputies waited outside and handcuffed the getaway driver and passenger. When the two suspects inside the store came out, Marceno said they attempted to run.

"The men and women of the sheriff's office have zero tolerance. We are going to hunt you down, if we have to tackle you, if we have to tase you, whatever we have to do to take you in to custody, we are going to do," Marceno said.

During the investigation, Sheriff Marceno said they found that the same suspects had stolen multiple generators from a Walmart in Estero earlier.

All four suspects are now facing theft charges.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.