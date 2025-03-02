Fort Myers police officer hospitalized after crash

FLA. — The Fort Myers Police Department confirms an officer and one other person were hospitalized after a crash, Saturday night.

Florida Highway Patrol reports it happened Saturday around 9:17 p.m.

Troopers said a woman, 51, was driving in a shopping plaza's parking lot, when she approached a stop sign intersection with Fowler Street. The FMPD officer, 40, was driving on Fowler Street, approaching Carrell Road. The woman turned left, in front of the FMPD vehicle. The FMPD vehicle hit the left side of the woman's car.

The crash remains under investigation.

