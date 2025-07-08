FMFD: Fire damages Mila Spa on West First Street, no injuries reported

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a commercial building on West First Street, causing significant damage but no injuries, according to the Fort Myers Fire Department.

Firefighters said they responded to the call at 5:20 a.m. at Mila Spa, located at 2039 W First Street. Arriving crews saw smoke and flames both outside and inside the concrete building. They said the fire was extinguished by 5:34 a.m., with firefighters completing a search of the building by 5:40 a.m. and clearing the scene at 5:44 a.m.

No injuries were reported, firefighters said.

While the spa sustained significant damage, officials believe the building is repairable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, with authorities expecting to have a better assessment of the damage in daylight.