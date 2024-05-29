Watch Now
FIRE FIGHT: Wildfire briefly closed Old US-41 at Littleton Rd. in North Ft Myers

As of 7:10 Tuesday night, forestry officials reported the fire was 95% contained. The cause was still unknown.
Tuesday night, FOX 4's Colton Chavez was there as winds fueled a 20-acre wildfire in North Ft Myers. The smoke and proximity of the fire briefly closed Old US-41 and Littleton Road while firefighters set a backburn to contain the fire.
Posted at 8:05 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 20:24:48-04

NORTH FT MYERS, Fla. — Just after 7:00 Tuesday night, Florida Forestry Service officials advised they were mopping up a 20 acre fire that broke out in North Ft Myers in the afternoon.

Due to poor visibility and the proximity of the fire, old US-41 and Littleton Road were briefly closed.

While no homes or other structures were threatened, fire officials reported the winds were fueling the flames.

With the help of North Ft Myers and Cape Coral firefighters, teams executed a backburn to better contain the fire quickly.

Forestry officials advised residents in the area to exercise caution as the smoke would linger throughout the evening, and conditions remained dry.

