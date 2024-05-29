FIRE FIGHT: Wildfire briefly closed Old US-41 at Littleton Rd. in North Ft Myers

NORTH FT MYERS, Fla. — Just after 7:00 Tuesday night, Florida Forestry Service officials advised they were mopping up a 20 acre fire that broke out in North Ft Myers in the afternoon.

Due to poor visibility and the proximity of the fire, old US-41 and Littleton Road were briefly closed.

FIRE FIGHT: Wildfire briefly closed Old US-41 at Littleton Road in North Ft Myers

While no homes or other structures were threatened, fire officials reported the winds were fueling the flames.

With the help of North Ft Myers and Cape Coral firefighters, teams executed a backburn to better contain the fire quickly.

Forestry officials advised residents in the area to exercise caution as the smoke would linger throughout the evening, and conditions remained dry.