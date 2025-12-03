14 cats, 3 dogs killed in North Fort Myers House Fire: NFMFCD

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fire Crews in North Fort Myers are working to put out a house fire in the Paloma Park neighborhood.

According to North Fort Myers Fire Control District 14 cats, 3 dogs and multiple birds were killed in the fire.

Three people were inside at the time and one was transferred for minor burns, they are expected to be fine.

One dog also escaped the fire.

Fire crews are still working on a cause of that fire but said it started in the living room.

Smoke could be seen for miles in all directions Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to 555 Santa Cruz St around 4pm.

Fire crews say the fire is not suspicious.

