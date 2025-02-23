‘Dream come true’: NFM shuffleboard courts set for $2 million upgrade

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — A big $2 million upgrade is coming to the shuffleboard courts at the North Fort Myers Rec Center, giving players a better place to compete. As Fox 4's North Fort Myers Community Correspondent, Austin Schargorodski went there to see what the changes mean for the players who helped make them happen.

Discs glided across the court as players eyed their next move, and soon, they’ll be competing on a much-improved surface. Steve Biaggi has been playing here for decades—and pushing for upgrades just as long.

Since 1999, he says he’s been asking the county to make improvements, and now, it’s finally happening. "The phone rings at my house. It says, ‘Hey Steve, this is Commissioner Hamman.’ He says, ‘Your dream has come true,’" Biaggi said.

Now, the county has approved a full overhaul, including resurfacing, new benches, scoreboards, and a director’s booth. But the biggest addition? Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman says it’s the massive shade structure over all the courts.

“The shuffleboard courts get pounded by the sun, and so do the players,” said Hamman. “So this is an opportunity to help prevent things like skin cancer and to really make this what was already a flagship facility, to raise the level of that so that it’s a place people want to come, spend money here, stay in our community. Plus, it will be a great amenity for the residents who stay here full time.”

Hamman says the work should take about 18 months to complete, and players like Jack Norton say it could grow the sport even more.

“I think it’s gonna improve, and we’re even thinking, since there are going to be lights and fans in here, possibly going at night to get people who work and are interested in this. It’s a long-term goal, but I think we can do it!” Norton said.