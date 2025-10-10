NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — North Fort Myers is remembering one of its own. Lee County Commissioner Mike Greenwell, a former athlete at North Fort Myers High School, has died after a battle with thyroid cancer.

Fox 4's North Fort Myers Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski spoke to county commissioners who reflected on Greenwell’s legacy - one that stretched from the school grounds of North Fort Myers to Lee County and all the way to Fenway Park.

'Down to earth': Lee Co. leaders reflect on life and legacy of Mike Greenwell

Known as "The Gator," those who knew him say Greenwell left a mark everywhere he went… but never lost sight of where he came from.

He built a family fun park in Cape Coral that became a childhood staple for many, Schargorodski included, and for one of his future colleagues on the county commission.

"Gator Mike's, or Mike Greenwell’s as it was called when I was a kid, was a place he created for us because he realized growing up in Cape Coral there wasn't a lot to do," said Commissioner Brian Hamman.

Long before Fenway, you could catch him in the batting cages at North Fort Myers High, where his jersey still hangs today. After that, Greenwell spent 12 years with the Boston Red Sox as a two-time All-Star and 1988 MVP runner-up.

So when he joined the Lee County Commission in 2022, Commissioner Brian Hamman says he was starstruck… but Greenwell never acted like a celebrity. "He was still down to earth. He was someone that still drove his pickup truck into work," Hamman said.

Hamman said Greenwell was thrown into action quickly, playing a key role in Lee County's Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. And Hamman said one of his lasting impacts was the initiative to revitalize the Lee Civic Center. It’s that focus on community that made him a mentor to Commissioner David Mulicka.

"He was a great mentor and leader and coach to so many. His legacy of creating opportunity and guidance for youth and family is really something I will remember him by," said Mulicka.

Now, as his seat remains empty, commissioners had this final message for their colleague… and friend.

"Mike, I'm so glad that you're at peace and not in pain anymore. But I miss you terribly, and I'm glad you're up there with the angels," said Mulicka.

"Thank you for being a good example of how to be a community leader and how to give back to your community when you're blessed to make it as big as he did," added Hamman.

North Fort Myers High School honored their hometown hero Mike Greenwell Friday night with a tribute on the Jumbotron during their football game.