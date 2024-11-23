Deputies swarm Suncoast Estates for "active investigation"

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — Part of a street in Suncoast Estates was blocked off with yellow tape Saturday afternoon as the Lee County Sheriff's Office investigated.

Fox 4 Active investigation on Heck Dr. in North Fort Myers on Saturday afternoon

When a Fox 4 crew arrived to Heck Dr, an LCSO deputy told them the area was a "hostile zone" and told them to move further away.

Heck Dr is closed at Payne Ln.

At 2pm, the sheriff's office said it was working an active investigation, but gave no other information.

This is a developing story, we will update it as soon as we get new information.