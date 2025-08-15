Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityNorth Fort Myers

Actions

Deputies respond to active scene in Suncoast Estates

LCSO Active Scene .png
FOX 4
LCSO Active Scene .png
Posted
and last updated

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies responded to an active scene near Suncoast Drive and Tucker lane in North Fort Myers Friday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the scene has been contained and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The investigation on this scene is ongoing

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Austin Schargorodski