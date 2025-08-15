Deputies respond to active scene in Suncoast Estates

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies responded to an active scene near Suncoast Drive and Tucker lane in North Fort Myers Friday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the scene has been contained and there is no threat to the public at this time.

🚨ACTIVE SCENE, SUNCOAST ESTATES 🚨 Deputies are working an active scene in the area of Suncoast Drive and Tucker Lane in North Fort Myers. The scene is contained and there is no threat to the public. Please avoid this area as we work our investigation. Updates to follow. — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) August 15, 2025

The investigation on this scene is ongoing