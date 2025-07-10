Body cam video shows deputies rescue couple from fiery North Fort Myers home

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is sharing body camera footage of the moment deputies rescued a couple from a fully engulfed mobile home fire in North Fort Myers, Tuesday night.

LCSO said Deputies Gehle Jr. and Schack learned the elderly couple and their dog were trapped inside, struggling to escape from the flames. Both deputies rush in and carried the couple and their pet to safety, according to LCSO.

FOX 4 was on scene as crews investigated the cause of the fire. You can watch Senior Reporter Emily Young's coverage here:

North Fort Myers Fire Dept. investigates mobile home fire

The couple was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.