Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodNorth Fort Myers

Actions

Body cam video shows deputies rescue couple from fiery North Fort Myers home

Both deputies rush in and carried the couple and their pet to safety, according to LCSO.
Screenshot 2025-07-10 074625.png
Lee County Sheriff's Office
Screenshot 2025-07-10 074625.png
Posted
and last updated

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is sharing body camera footage of the moment deputies rescued a couple from a fully engulfed mobile home fire in North Fort Myers, Tuesday night.

LCSO said Deputies Gehle Jr. and Schack learned the elderly couple and their dog were trapped inside, struggling to escape from the flames. Both deputies rush in and carried the couple and their pet to safety, according to LCSO.

FOX 4 was on scene as crews investigated the cause of the fire. You can watch Senior Reporter Emily Young's coverage here:

North Fort Myers Fire Dept. investigates mobile home fire

The couple was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood