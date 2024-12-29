NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — A car veered off I-75 on Saturday afternoon, smashed through a fence, and slammed into a house in North Fort Myers. Fox 4’s North Fort Myers Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski was nearby, so he rushed to the home on Williamsburg Drive as soon as he heard what happened.

Car veers off I-75, smashes into North Fort Myers home

The crash left behind a gaping hole in the bedroom wall of the home. Homeowner Jerry Ammon was inside with his wife when it happened and said the impact felt like an explosion.

“I was worried my wife was still in the bedroom, because it moved all the furniture,” said Ammon.

Fortunately, Ammon said no one was hurt. But, when he went outside to check on the driver he said the car was empty.

Austin Schargorodski Hole in the side bedroom of the Williamsburg Drive home.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver, 24-year-old Brenden Dennis McCarthy, and his passenger, 24-year-old Rachel Lynn Wright, were arrested for leaving the scene, driving on a suspended license, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Ammon has lived in the house for 22 years, and said this is actually the seventh time a car has came off the highway into his property. Now, he’s calling for safety changes.

“A guardrail would be nice. They’ve got it on the other side of the interstate - put it on this side” said Ammon.