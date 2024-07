NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol was on the scene of a rollover crash at 2826 N. Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers on Sunday afternoon.

A silver sedan was seen overturned inside of a pond off the road, across the street from the Shell Factory.

Alex Orenczuk. Car found overturned on N Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers.

Fox 4 did see one person being tending to after the crash.

Fox 4 has asked FHP for additional details about the crash, but it is currently unknown what caused the crash, or if anyone was injured.