BIRD FLU: CROW confirms how North Fort Myers eaglets died

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The community of North Fort Myers lost two baby eagles due to the bird flu, the Clinic for Wildlife Rehabilitation of Wildlife reports.

People had been watching both E24 and E25 grow in this year's nest at the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam. They were born from parents, M15 and F23.

Overnight on Tuesday, a SWFL Eagle Cam Facebook post said E25 began having seizures similar to those experienced by E24 earlier. It struggled to stay upright, and fell out of the nest. E24 had been found covered in blood that week, appearing to have come from a broken blood feather on the left wing.

The CDC reports avian influenza A viruses may be transmitted from infected birds to other animals, and potentially to humans. Direct infection can occur from exposure to saliva, mucous, or feces from infected birds.