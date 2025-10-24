Beef prices soar as Trump administration considers overseas imports amid cattle shortage

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The price of beef has skyrocketed across America, leading the Trump administration to explore importing meat from overseas, a decision that has sparked backlash from farmers nationwide.

WATCH: Fox 4's Eric Lovelace spoke to a local cattle farmer:

America is facing a significant beef shortage, with grocery stores struggling to maintain full inventory. Local retailers report receiving incomplete meat orders daily, causing prices to rise every few weeks and straining consumer budgets.

The shortage stems from a dramatic reduction in the nation's cattle herd. According to livestock farmers, the United States currently has the lowest number of cattle it's had in over 50 years.

Matt Miller, a livestock farmer in Fort Myers, explained the market dynamics driving the crisis. High demand combined with low supply has forced the Trump administration to look for alternative sources.

“We have the fewest number of cattle in the United States since 1950 right now”

President Trump took questions from reporters about this, and pointed to his tariffs benefiting the farmers, but ultimately thinking of the cost of goods.

"By putting tariffs on, they've been able to make a few dollars, they've been able to have an industry, but I also want to keep the beef prices low," Trump said.

The administration's consideration of beef imports has caused outcry from farmers across the United States, who feel the approach is counterproductive.

"We understand what he's trying to do, but it's misguided because it's hurting us and not helping the consumer," said Buck Wehrbein, the president of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association.

This means beef lining grocery store shelves may soon come from ranches in other countries rather than American farms.

However, Miller believes importing beef might be necessary as a short-term solution.

"We're all consumers, we're looking for that relief, so whatever can be done in the interim to help that, I think we're all for that," Miller said.

