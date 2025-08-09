Auction of trash and rat-filled North Fort Myers home could finally bring relief for neighbor

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — Back in May, Fox 4’s North Fort Myers Community Correspondent showed how a North Fort Myers neighbor said he was fed up living next to a nightmare - a neglected home with a yard full of trash and debris that’s caused him a slew of problems. But now, there’s a big update.

Fox 4 Austin Schargorodski works in the area daily, so he checked back in with the neighbor who says something is finally being done.

Watch to see what the neighbor said about what's being done about the nightmare next door:

The Suncoast Estates property has hardly changed since May - the yard is still cluttered with trash and it’s now completely overgrown. Tim Price lives next door and says his peace has been broken.

Previously, Schargorodski showed how Price has dealt with rats, sewage from an uprooted septic tank, people burning toxic plants that put his wife in the hospital, and even someone walking around with what appeared to be a gun.

“People in and out of the place. Trash everywhere. It was just horrible,” Price said.

Lee County Code Enforcement says the property owner died, the next of kin also passed, and Price says groups moved in, trashing the place and creating code violations with no one to hold accountable.

Schargorodski also reported how Code Enforcement gave the occupants time to clean up, but nothing changed. So, after pushing for action, something is being done - the property will go up for auction next month.

“I’m pretty relieved that someone is actually taking the time to correct the issue,” Price said.

It’s an issue he doesn’t want to see again, so Price wants to buy it and have a shared greenspace for the community.

“Something useful to actually help out the community with food. Because food is expensive. You can see all around my yard, a lot of this stuff I donate,” Price said.