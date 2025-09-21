A BITTERSWEET GOODBYE: North Fort Myers restaurant 31 Produce closes permanently due to state road project

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — On State Road 31, you can't help but drive by the giant strawberry landmark at 31 Produce. The market and restaurant is closing due to a state road widening project.

Sunday was the final day customers could grab a bite to eat or local produce.

31 Produce closes permanently in North Fort Myers

For Henry and Valentina Moreau, the closure marks the end of a six-and-a-half-year Sunday morning tradition. The couple has been regular customers since the restaurant opened, developing relationships that went beyond typical customer service.

"They're not just waitresses. They're friends now," Henry Moreau said.

The restaurant's closure stems from eminent domain proceedings, which give government entities the legal authority to acquire private property for public use. In this case, the land is needed for a State Road 31 widening project.

For longtime customers like the Moreaus, the loss is more than just losing a favorite dining spot. They say the restaurant created a sense of community that will be difficult to replace.

"I think the community is going to miss them. They really are… everybody loves it here," Valentina Moreau said.

