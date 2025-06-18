200-year-old piano gets a happy ending in a Victorian mansion

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After receiving numerous responses from the community, a 200-year-old piano has found its perfect new home in a Victorian-era house.

Joan Bennett has said goodbye to her beloved piano as it moves to its new owners, Barbara and Bill Boroughf.

Click here to see Fox 4 Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with the new owners of the Victorian piano:

PIANO FOLO

"I'm just happy, I think it's a perfect ending to go to a 1895 Victorian house," Bennett said.

The piano was the only major purchase Bennett ever made without talking to her husband first. When they brought it home, it took over their apartment's living room.

Now, the Victorian piano has found new owners who have the perfect spot for the historic instrument.

"We have a perfect place for it…we have a parlor and when we looked at the plans, we said it's going to go right there," Barbara Boroughf said.

Fox 4 first reported on the piano last week after Bennett reached out for help. She's moving into a retirement home and couldn't take the piano with her.

She wanted it to go to a good home, and after our story aired, we received numerous messages, emails, and phone calls from interested people.

RELATED COVERAGE: 200-year-old piano restored by Smithsonian may be junked if it doesn’t find new home

Some may call it fate while others call it luck. But for the Boroughfs, they believe getting the piano was meant to be.

"It seemed like it was karma, it just came together," the couple said. "Right application, right time, this came up at the right time."

As Bennett begins another chapter in her life, so does her cherished piano.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.