11 Days of Agricultural Celebration: Southwest Florida Ag Expo begins Thursday

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The inaugural Southwest Florida Agricultural Expo is set to dazzle attendees with an 11-day extravaganza beginning this Thursday at the Lee County Civic Center Complex.

The event, hosted for the first time by county officials, promises a diverse array of activities suitable for all ages, from thrilling rides and delicious food to educational exhibits focusing on agriculture and the Future Farmers of America (FFA).

Organizers are particularly excited to showcase the agricultural heritage of North Fort Myers, where the expo will take place, highlighting the role of FFA and local farmers who raise animals for sale or exhibition.

The expo is not just for agricultural enthusiasts, it offers a wide range of attractions including live entertainment, theme nights, and a section dedicated to creative living, featuring quilting, knitting, and baking.

One of the standout features of the event are the special theme nights designed to cater to different community needs.

These include a sensory-friendly evening, a senior night with half-price admission for those over 50, a Latin Night featuring local Latin jazz bands, and a community night where attendees can gain free admission by donating three canned goods to the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

Additionally, a unique "Moonlight Madness" event will extend the expo's hours until midnight on weekends, catering to night owls looking for late-night entertainment.

This year has a significant shift in the expo's management, with county employees now overseeing every aspect of the event, from IT to facilities and parking, aiming to create a seamless experience for visitors.

Regular admission is priced at $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free entry for those under three years old.