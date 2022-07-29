Watch Now
SWFL Life: Airboats and alligators

Posted at 9:04 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 21:04:28-04

SOUTHWEST, Fla.  — Airboats and alligators...Does it get any more Florida than that?

On this SWFL Life, FOX 4 Anchor Shari Armstrong takes a trip to Lake Trafford, where the very generous people at Alligators & Airboats gave her a fun, exciting adventure.

Beyond the fun of hunting for alligators at high speeds is the history of the lake - once dredged and currently under restoration.

Click the story as "Captain Fred" helps Shari overcome her fear of getting on the airboat and explains the history of Lake Trafford.

