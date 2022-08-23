Officials mark 30 years since Hurricane Andrew

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie will hold a press conference in Homestead on Tuesday to highlight the significance of the 30-year anniversary of Hurricane Andrew.

Andrew made landfall on Aug. 24, 1992, and was blamed for 43 deaths. The storm caused an estimated $30 billion in damage.