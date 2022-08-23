Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Officials mark 30 years since Hurricane Andrew

Hurricane Andrew
Mark Foley/AP
FILE - This Aug. 25, 1992, file photo shows rows of damaged houses between Homestead and Florida City, Fla. In 1992, Homestead was a sleepy agricultural town bordered by the Everglades and large farms planted with winter tomatoes and other crops. Now Homestead is full of sprawling gated developments where many residents commute north to Miami with no memory of the monster storm. (AP Photo/Mark Foley, File)
Hurricane Andrew
Posted at 10:01 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 10:11:22-04
Officials mark 30 years since Hurricane Andrew

The feed for the livestream player above is provided by a source outside of the control of Fox 4. A recorded version will be provided after the event's conclusion.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie will hold a press conference in Homestead on Tuesday to highlight the significance of the 30-year anniversary of Hurricane Andrew.

Andrew made landfall on Aug. 24, 1992, and was blamed for 43 deaths. The storm caused an estimated $30 billion in damage.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4