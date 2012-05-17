GALLERY: Hurricane Andrew AP Photos

Share Facebook

FILE- This Aug. 24, 1992 file image provided by NOAA shows a NOAA GOES-7 thermal infrared geostationary satellite image of Hurricane Andrew approaching landfall south of Miami. For an entire generation in South Florida, Hurricane Andrew was the monster storm that reshaped a region. Irma is likely to blow that out of the water. Bigger and with a 90-degree different path of potential destruction, Irma is forecast to hit lots more people and buildings than 1992’s Andrew, said experts, including veterans of Andrew. (NOAA via AP, File) AP

Marilyn Quayle hands 9-day old Zarina to her mother, Wilhemina Cade at a Red Cross Shelter in Homestead, Florida Wednesday, Sept. 2, 1992 after stopping to visit the victims of Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

The Revs. Billy Graham, left, and Jesse Jackson, right, participate in a prayer service in Homestead Fla., dedicated to rebuilding from Hurricane Andrew, Sept. 5, 1992. (AP Photo/David Bergman) AP

U.S. President George H. Bush checks a cot set up in a tent that is part of a "tent city" being built at Homestead, Fla., Sept. 1, 1992 for the homeless in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. With the President is his wife Barbara right. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite) AP

A Lafayette police officer blocks the street in Lafayette, La., Aug. 26, 1992, after severe winds ripped the roof off a business as Hurricane Andrew made landfall earlier. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke) AP

One of several trailer parks in the area of South Dade County, a year since Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida, Aug. 24, 1992, destroying thousands of homes and trailers in its wake. The trailers seen in this photo, made July 29, 1993, are the subject of controversy from owners, city and county officials who question the safety of the trailers if another hurricane hits the area. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk) AP

U.S. President George H. Bush checks a field kitchen at Homestead, Fla. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 1992 as he visited the hurricane devastated area. U.S. Army Sgt. Detrich Bellow, of Fort Bragg, N.C., left, is preparing the food for people affected in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. Behind the President is Defense Secretary Dick Cheney. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite) AP

Jerry Murphy, a pharmacist from Daytona Beach, Fla., takes his first shower from a hose on a water truck in Homestead, Fla., Aug. 29, 1992, since the wrath of Hurricane Andrew destroyed almost all of the homes in this area Monday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

This May 17, 2012 photo shows an old utility hook-up pole and some palm trees on what was a trailer park before Hurricane Andrew struck Homestead, Fla. The park was never rebuilt. The havoc wreaked by Hurricane Andrew two decades earlier still serves as a warning about the devastation even a slow tropical storm season can bring. Homestead was ground zero when Andrew plowed ashore in late August 1992, surprising South Florida residents who hadn't experienced a a major hurricane landfall in a quarter of a century and forecasters who hadn't anticipated the storm's rapid intensification to Category 5 strength. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter) AP

With weapons hung on nails, Robert Montero, center, owner of South Dade Gun and Pawn, talks with customers in front of his boarded up store in Cutler Ridge, Fla., Sept. 16, 1992. Montero, who is rebuilding his store in the wake of Hurricane Andrew, says homeowners have kept business brisk. "For the first week or two (after the storm) everybody was buying guns," said Montero. (AP Photo/John Gaps III) AP

U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle gets an emotional hug from Carol Bertram, a victim of Hurricane Andrew, after he arrived at the tent city at Homestead, Florida, Saturday, Sept. 12, 1992. (AP Photo/Ray Fairall) AP

Soldiers of the 82nd Airborne stand in prayer at a service held in Homestead, Fla., Sept. 5, 1992. The service was given by Revs. Billy Graham and Jesse Jackson for both the victims and service people in the South Dade County area. (AP Photo/John Moore) AP

A cargo plane flies over Florida City dropping mosquito insecticide on areas hit by Hurricane Andrew, Aug. 30, 1992, as officials work to contain sickness as a result of the storm which struck last Monday morning. (AP Photo/Alfredo Lee) AP

A Blackhawk helicopter hovers over two members of the 49th Quartermaster Detachment from Fort Bragg, N.C., as they attach a sling to it, carrying supplies for victims of Hurricane Andrew, Sept. 11, 1992, at the Homestead Humanitarian Depot. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

Vice-President Dan Quayle holds 6-year-old Patricia Santos as he sits in a tent Saturday, Sept. 12, 1992 in Homestead, Florida. Quayle attended a round table discussion with members of the military assigned at the South Florida area damaged by Hurricane Andrew and with victims of the storm now living there. Quayle toured the areas of devastation on Saturday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Four-year-old Derrick Lumsden gets a vigorous hair brushing from his mother, Rosa, at a Florida City, Fla., tent city for Hurricane Andrew homeless, Sept. 6, 1992. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) AP

Jesus Cruz, 7, sleeps on a cot at a Red Cross shelter in Homestead, Fla., Aug. 29, 1992. His family had saved their money for years to buy a home in nearby Florida City only 3 months ago but they lost everything they had when Hurricane Andrew devastated the area last Monday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

Orlando Somante, center, sits with his sons Orlando, left, and Jonathan, right, amid the rubble of their home in Cutler Ridge, with signs that warn "Looters Will be Shot", and "Danger, Crazy Cuban Inside", Aug. 27, 1992. Their home was one of many in South Dade County that was hit by Hurricane Andrew last Monday. (AP Photo/Gaston de Cardenas) AP

This May 17, 2012 photo shows a site for a mobile home at what used to be a trailer park before Hurricane Andrew struck Homestead, Fla. The havoc wreaked by Hurricane Andrew two decades earlier still serves as a warning about the devastation even a slow tropical storm season can bring. Homestead was ground zero when Andrew plowed ashore in late August 1992, surprising South Florida residents who hadn't experienced a a major hurricane landfall in a quarter of a century and forecasters who hadn't anticipated the storm's rapid intensification to Category 5 strength. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter) AP

President Bush and his wife Barbara view one of the field kitchens at Homestead, Florida, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 1992. The Kitchens were set up to feed the homeless in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. Soldiers are unidentified. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite) AP

Workers in Dade County, Fla., add to a mountain of debris Wednesday that is being collected from areas that were hit by Hurricane Andrew, Sept. 30, 1992. The debris is being picked up by trucks from other states that have driven to South Florida to help in the clean up process. (AP Photo/Bob Strong) AP

Homestead Police Officer Harley Foust puts on handcuffs as he arrests Anthony Minnis inside a destroyed Payless Shoe store in Homestead, Aug. 26, 1992, after Minnis was found inside the store. Police and National Guard troops patrolled against looting in Dade County Wednesday as a dusk-to-dawn curfew remained in effect. (AP Photo/David Bergman) AP

In this May 17, 2012 photo, Steve Garrison holds an issue of Sports Illustrated in his Homestead, Fla. home that featured his family for staying in the area during Hurricane Andrew and coming to a Miami Dolphins game as an escape from the destruction. The havoc wreaked by Hurricane Andrew two decades earlier still serves as a warning about the devastation even a slow tropical storm season can bring. Homestead was ground zero when Andrew plowed ashore in late August 1992, surprising South Florida residents who hadn't experienced a a major hurricane landfall in a quarter of a century and forecasters who hadn't anticipated the storm's rapid intensification to Category 5 strength. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter) AP

Dallas businessman Ross Perot and his wife Margot announce on Thursday, Sept. 17, 1992 in Dallas that he is donating a building near Homestead, Fla., to the Salvation Army. The building will be used to help them distribute goods to victims of Hurricane Andrew, and Perot encouraged Americans to donate to hurricane victims via the Salvation Army. (AP Photo/Donna Bagby) AP

Rows of damaged houses between Homestead and Florida City, Fla. sit in the aftermath of the worst hurricane to hit the South Florida area in 60 years, Aug. 25, 1992. Hurricane Andrew stormed ashore shortly before sun-up Monday morning with winds measured at 168 mph. (AP Photo/Mark Foley) AP

In this May 17, 2012 photo, Ruth Campbell, Homestead, Fla.'s historian, discusses the history of the town. The havoc wreaked by Hurricane Andrew two decades earlier still serves as a warning about the devastation even a slow tropical storm season can bring. Homestead was ground zero when Andrew plowed ashore in late August 1992, surprising South Florida residents who hadn't experienced a a major hurricane landfall in a quarter of a century and forecasters who hadn't anticipated the storm's rapid intensification to Category 5 strength. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter) AP

A resident in Homestead, Fla., asks for help for the entire block, Aug. 26, 1992, after the area was ravaged by Hurricane Andrew earlier in the week. The sign on the roof reads "Help please! The block needs H20, can food, ice, gas, building supplies." Homestead was one of the hardest hit areas in the wake of the storm. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

This water tower, shown Aug. 25, 1992, a landmark at Florida City, Fla., still stands over the ruins of the Florida coastal community that was hit by the force of Hurricane Andrew. The storm damage to the South Florida area was estimated at $15 billion, leaving about 50,000 homeless. (AP Photo/Ray Fairall) AP

Florida National Guardsman Sgt. Jim Urbanik of Tampa holds out his gun to keep people in line as they wait for food at a distribution center in Florida City, Fla., Aug. 27, 1992. Many residents of this south Dade County farming community lost their homes when Hurricane Andrew came through last Monday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Sam Avery lathers up as James Petersen and Jenni Herdon dry themselves in the breeze aboard a sunken boat on Homestead's Crystal Lake, Tuesday, Dec. 23, 1992. The group came from Kansas three months ago looking for work after Hurricane Andrew and have been homeless ever since, now living in the woods near the lake. (AP Photo/Jennings) AP

Darcy Kiffe climbs a ladder to lock the shutter on the second floor of his Larose, La., home, Aug. 25, 1992. Residents in the area southwest of New Orleans are making final preparations for the expected landfall of Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke) AP

President George Bush speaks at the Homestead, Fla., Middle School, Sept. 1, 1992 as Florida Gov. Lawton Chiles, right, listens. Bush visited the areas hit last week by Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/ Kathy Willens) AP

Natalia Guanche, left, is comforted by niece Daisy Poolo during the burial of Natalia's nine-day-old son Andrew, who died in a shelter where his family had taken refuge after Hurricane Andrew, in Miami, Sept. 9, 1992. The boy died in a donated crib that suffocated him. The boy's father, Felipe, reaches down toward the coffin at right. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Members of the Florida National Guard subdue a man outside the Cutler Ridge shoe store after the guard found the store wide open. The unidentified man, carrying a firearm, was wrestled to the ground after guard members though he was looting the store. There was no evidence he was looting. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Jerome Mitchell, 10, holds an umbrella as he chats with National Guardsman Toddy Bryan of Palmetto, Fla., at a food and clothing distribution center in Florida City, Fla., Aug. 30, 1992. Food and clothing are being given to victims of Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Vice President Dan Quayle and wife Marilyn, left, talk with disaster relief worker Dan Forbes, center, at a site in Florida City, Fla., Sept. 12, 1992 where Hurricane Andrew ripped through a trailer park destroying everything in its path. Quayle toured areas South Florida as well as meeting with victims and military at tent city in Homestead for a roundtable discussion. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

U.S. President George H. Bush chats with Dave Cavalier during a visit to view hurricane damage in New Iberia, La., Wednesday, August 26, 1992. The president toured an area which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson) AP

Richard Cilinceon hugs his wife Mitzi at the site of their house trailer which they moved into in June, in Homestead, Fla., Aug. 25, 1992. Hurricane Andrew destroyed the couple's home and ruined most of their personal possessions. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

Soldiers of the 82nd Airborne from Ft. Bragg, N.C., board a civilian L-1011 for the journey home Sunday, Sept. 27, 1992, after aiding and assisting survivors of Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/Bob Strong) AP

Emergency supplies are taken off a military helicopter at the Campbell Middle School in Homestead, Fla., Aug. 29, 1992, for distribution to victims of Hurricane Andrew, which ripped through the area last Monday. More than 250,000 persons were left homeless in the storm. (AP Photo/David Bergman) AP

Joan Wallach, left, and her daughter Brenda, right, walk through the debris that was the Royal Palm Trailer Court in Homestead, Fla., Aug. 25, 1992, carrying the only possessions they could salvage from the trailer they lived in before Hurricane Andrew hit the South Florida city. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

U.S. President George H. Bush confers with Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, center, and a Louisiana National Guardsman in New Iberia, Wednesday, August 26, 1992 amid damage caused by Hurricane Andrew. Bush visited the state to survey the areas hit by the storm. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson) AP

U.S. President George H. Bush leans over and talks with Hurricane Andrew victim Eddie Mosqueda, 8, of Homestead, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 1992 in Homestead. Mosqueda was in one of the tents setup for hurricane victims which the president visited. (AP Photo/J. Scott Apllewhite) AP

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 1992 file photo, a sailboat sits on a sidewalk at Dinner Key in Miami after it was washed ashore by Hurricane Andrew. Top researchers now agree that the world is likely to get stronger, but fewer, hurricanes in the future because of global warming, seeming to settle a scientific debate on the subject. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File) AP

Vice President Dan Quayle, right, talks with volunteers at a Disaster Assistance Center in Homestead, Fla., Sept. 12, 1992. Quayle was touring the areas of devastation caused by Hurricane Andrew which roared through South Florida on August 24. (AP Photo/David Bruneau) AP

Singer Paul Simon hugs a young boy while visiting the tent city in Homestead, Florida, Sept. 17, 1992. Simon is in the stricken area to initiate a mobile medical program to provide free health care to young victims of Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/John Gaps III) AP

A U.S. Air Force C-130 flies low over a tent city for hurricane homeless in south Dade County, Fla., attacking swarms of mosquitoes with the insecticide dibrom, Sept. 8, 1992. The state asked the Air Force for assistance in controlling the pests (AP Photo/Dave Bergman) AP

FILE- In this Sept. 1, 1992 file photo, Janny Vancedarfield sits in front of the debris that was once his house in Florida City, Fla. Vancedarfield lived in this house with six other family members before it was destroyed by Hurricane Andrew in September 1992. Two decades later, Homestead and Florida City have doubled in size into a demographically different community, better prepared to deal with hurricanes. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) AP

Residents of a Homestead, Fla. nursing home line the halls of the Richmond Heights Middle School, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 1992, in Homestead, Fla. About 70 elderly residents were evacuated Monday, many lacking medicine. Officials said their former residence was wrecked by Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Pfc. Greg Squires of the 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, N.C., stands behind a row of stacked rifles as his colleagues put up tents in Florida City, Fla., for victims of Hurricane Andrew, Aug. 31, 1992. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

President Bill Clinton, left, walks with Homestead, Fla., City Manager Alex Muxo, center, and Tad DeMilly, mayor of Homestead, Florida Monday, Sept. 6, 1993. Clinton is touring areas undergoing rebuilding one year after Hurricane Andrew devastated South Florida August 24, 1992. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

President George H.W. Bush, and first lady Barbara Bush, far left, help distribute relief goods at a recreation center in Jeanerette, La., Sept. 1, 1992. Bush visited areas in Louisiana damaged by Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) AP

Helen Benedetti stands among the rubble of a trailer park in Florida City, Fla., Sept. 4, 1992, along with her insurance company representative Pete Gillespie of Dallas. Benedetti had lived in the park for over six years. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Barbara Bush talking with children outside a field kitchen at Homestead, Fla., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 1992 as her husband visited the hurricane devastated area. U.S. Army Sgt. Detrich Bellow, of Fort Bragg, N.C., left, is preparing the food for people affected in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite) AP

In this May 17, 2012 photo, Steve Garrison stands in front of his Homestead, Fla. home. During Andrew he stayed in his home, but now he says he will leave the area if a hurricane was approaching the area. The havoc wreaked by Hurricane Andrew two decades earlier still serves as a warning about the devastation even a slow tropical storm season can bring. Homestead was ground zero when Andrew plowed ashore in late August 1992, surprising South Florida residents who hadn't experienced a a major hurricane landfall in a quarter of a century and forecasters who hadn't anticipated the storm's rapid intensification to Category 5 strength. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter) AP

Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton visits with people standing in line for relief supplies at Richmond Heights Middle School in South Dade County, Florida Thursday, Sept. 4, 1992. Clinton made a visit to the areas hit last week by Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

First Lady Barbara Bush is given a hug by Sonya Madero, left, during a visit to areas hit by Hurricane Andrew, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 1992, Homestead, Fla. The roof on Sonya's home collapsed from the force of the devastating storm and she was staying at the Homestead Middle School when Pres. George H. W. Bush, background right, and his wife paid a visit. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

Florida City, Fla., resident Doloris Clark, 74, refuses to leave her home which was badly damaged by Hurricane Andrew, fearing that thieves would take her remaining belongings, Sept. 6, 1992. A bust of Christ sits in the background. (AP Photo/John Moore) AP

This aerial view shows the Turkey Point Nuclear Plant in Miami, Sept. 1, 1992. The plant was powered up until moments before Hurricane Andrew struck, and lost all contact with the outside world for more than an hour during the storm, utility officials and regulators have confirmed. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin) AP

Leroy Ferguson sits in the bedroom of his Homestead, Fla., home, the only room not destroyed in a fire caused by a kerosene lamp exploding, Sept. 11, 1992. Ferguson rode out Hurricane Andrew in this house built by his mother 67 years ago. (AP Photo/Doug Jennings) AP

Florida Governor Lawton Chiles gestures as he draws a picture of a building in the air for Red Cross volunteer Sandie Witmer at a relief supply center in Florida City, Fla., Aug. 28, 1992. When Chiles asked Witmer what she needed and she replied "a bigger building", he drew a picture of one in the air and said "Here's your building!" Chiles has taken a personal interest in hurricane relief efforts. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

Pfc. Wayne Smith of Fort Myers, Fla., stands guard in the rain at the Florida City, Fla. tent city during a downpour, Sept. 23, 1992. Rain kept most of the residents inside their temporary homes Wednesday. Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida Aug. 24, leaving 250,000 homeless. (AP Photo/Bob Strong) AP

Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff tastes the lasagna on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 1992 in a mess hall in Miami used by troops helping with the cleanup after Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Palm and coconut trees snap back during a gust as other trees litter Ocean Drive in the Art Deco section of Miami Beach, Aug. 24, 1992. Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida with wind speeds as high as 160-mph before moving into the Gulf of Mexico Monday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) AP

Two-year-old Bianca Maria Morales keeps a stiff upper lip as Petty Officer William Franklin, USMC, of South Carolina, wraps bandages around her head after she was cut by a swing at a day care playground at a tent city in Florida City, Fla., at the U.S. Marine Camp #2, Sept. 16, 1992. She was among children playing at the center set up for victims of Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

This May 17, 2012 photo shows the Homestead, Fla. historical center in the town's downtown area. Homestead is a mix of old and the new, built after Hurricane Andrew. The havoc wreaked by Hurricane Andrew two decades earlier still serves as a warning about the devastation even a slow tropical storm season can bring. Homestead was ground zero when Andrew plowed ashore in late August 1992, surprising South Florida residents who hadn't experienced a a major hurricane landfall in a quarter of a century and forecasters who hadn't anticipated the storm's rapid intensification to Category 5 strength. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter) AP

Unidentified victims of Hurricane Andrew, left, talk with Vice President Dan Quayle, center, and Col. Humberto Rodriguez of the U.S. Marines, right, as Quayle toured the tent city area of Homestead, Florida on Saturday, Sept. 12, 1992. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Mitzi and Richard Cilinceon embrace while standing on the rubble of their mobile home in Homestead, Fla., Aug. 26, 1992. An estimated 50,000 people have been left homeless due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Andrew, which hit the east coast of Florida on Monday. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) AP

Vice-President Dan Quayle talks with Carmen Myers at the entrance to her tent in Homestead, Florida on Saturday, Sept. 12, 1992, as Quayle toured the tent city set up by the military after South Florida was hit by Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/Ray Fairall) AP

Migrant workers reach for supplies of food and clothing distributed from the back of a truck in Florida City, Fla., Aug. 27, 1992. The items were donated by citizens of Key West. The workers live in an area devastated by Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/David Bruneau) AP

A doctor helps Penelope Dixie, center, who started to go into labor prematurely, to a waiting U.S. Army helicopter as her fiance William Jones tries to comfort her, Aug. 29, 1992. The woman stopped her car to get assistance at the Campbell Middle School in Homestead, which is being used for food distribution for victims of Hurricane Andrew. (AP Photo/David Bergman) AP

