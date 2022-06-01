Watch
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Watch or listen to 'Storm Watch Southwest Florida' here

Fox 4's annual look at preparations and safety measures everyone should take as another hurricane season dawns in Southwest Florida. Originally broadcast June 1, 2022. Fox 4 Certified Meteorologists Trent Aric and Katie Walls host. Reports by Fox 4's Lauren Petrelli, Andrew Shipley, Nadeen Yanes, Katie LaGrone and Chris Earl.
stormwatchpodcast.png
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 18:02:49-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fox 4's 2022 hurricane special, "Storm Watch Southwest Florida," contains important and potentially life-saving information that anyone can use in advance of a tropical system.

We want as many people as possible to have free access to the special, and we've done so across several video and audio platforms.

You can watch the special here on Fox4Now.com within this story and on our Hurricane Center page through the remainder of the 2022 hurricane season.

It will air regularly on the Fox 4 video app available on Roku, Amazon and other content stores. You can also watch it on the app's "Hurricane" section. Be sure to search "WFTX" on your favorite content store if you don't have our apps already.

New this year, we are making a downloadable, audio-only version for those who would like to be able to listen to it offline. [CLICK HERE] to download an MP3 copy of the special for your personal audio device.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2022 STORM NAMES

AlexLisa
BonnieMartin
ColinNicole
DanielleOwen
EarlPaula
FionaRichard
GastonShary
HermineTobias
IanVirginie
JuliaWalter
Karl

FOX4 Weather Cameras
FOX4 Tower Cam (Cape Coral)
Luminary Hotel
Bayfront Inn Naples
Tarpon Lodge
Pink Shell Resort
Charlotte Harbor