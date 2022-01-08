Naples drug bust leads to two arrests

NAPLES, Fl. — After a traffic stop on Immokalee Road Friday, a Naples woman is facing multiple drug-related felonies.

A deputy spotted 43 year-old Mary Anderson driving a white Nissan on Immokalee Road. Knowing that there was an active warrant for her arrest, he conducted a traffic stop. After arresting Anderson on the warrant he called a Collier County Sheriff's Office K9 to the scene. When the K9 alerted deputies that drugs were in the vehicle, the Nissan was searched. Among the drugs that were recovered from the vehicle were 40 counterfeit Xanax pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

Anderson is being charged with trafficking fentanyl, amphetamine trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. Deputies also served her with an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court on prior drug charges.

A passenger in the vehicle, Blayze Nochta, 37, of Naples, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Anderson and Nochta have lengthy criminal histories.