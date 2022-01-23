Man arrested for trespassing business after hours

NAPLES, FLa. — Naples dispatchers responded to a call Friday night of a shirtless man entering the Kountry Kitchen after it was supposed to be closed. The caller said that the male was the only person upstairs and they did not see any vehicles in the parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they found that the door in the back of the building was unlocked. Security footage finds 18 year-old Miguel Camacho walking to and opening a cash register, going to the second floor and turning on a TV. According to authorities, he grabbed a wine bottle from a shelf as well. Before attempting to go back downstairs, Camacho took a Roku box and once he heard police entering the building, he hid on the second floor. Inside authprities found Camacho on the second floor next to air conditioning units. He was then handcuffed.

He is currently in the Immokalee Jail Center without incident. The business is pressing charges against Camacho.