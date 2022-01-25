Lyft driver has medical episode while driving; later pronounced dead

ESTERO, FLa. — Florida Highway Troopers responded to a call Monday around noon, where a Lyft driver suffered a medical episode while he was driving a passenger.

The 2019 Volkswagen was traveling south on Interstate 75 when the passenger had to gain control of the steering wheel then activate the emergency brake, which brought the vehicle to a safe stop.

The passenger called 911 and provided CPR on the driver. The driver was transported to an area hospital by Emergency Medical Services and later pronounced deceased.