FFS urges resident safety as Florida's wildfire conditions worsen

Today the commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service (FSS) held a press conference to discuss the state's current wildfire conditions.

The National Interagency Fire Center says Florida’s year-round wildfire season typically peaks April-June.

The NIFC has predicted above-normal wildfire potential for Florida this season.

“With above normal wildfire potential this season, it’s more important than ever for Floridians to be aware of and prepared for the devastating effects of wildfire,” said Commissioner Simpson.

Since January, over 1,000 wildfires have burned more than 35,000 acres in Florida.

Last year, a total of 2,500 wildfires burned more than 141,000 acres across the state. The Florida Forest Service is encouraging the public to “Be Wildfire Ready”.

The Florida Forest Service encourages residents to be wildfire ready by knowing Florida’s outdoor burning laws, preparing their yard and home, and having an emergency supply kit ready.

While Florida is the lightning capital of the U.S., the leading cause of wildfires in the state is people.

There are many tools that can help reduce the chances of a wildfire, including creating defensible space, safely burning yard waste, utilizing prescribed burning, and reporting suspicious arson activity.

To learn how to protect your life, home, and community, visit BeWildfireReadyFL.com.

To view current wildfire conditions and activity, visit FDACS.gov/Current.