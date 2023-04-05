Watch Now
Cape Coral Fire Department reminds residents burn ban is still in effect

Posted at 7:17 PM, Apr 05, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This week is 𝙁𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙖 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙙𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙚 𝘼𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠 and the Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD) is reminding residents Lee County is still under a burn ban.

This also comes as a brush fire has started at the Big Cypress National Preserveand is estimated to be approximately 2200 acres.

The CCFD says 90% of all wildfires start due to human activities which means that a majority of wildfires are preventable.

According to CCFD debris burning, arson, campfires, children playing with fire, fireworks, equipment use, and smoking are among the top causes of wildfires.

The CCFD says brush fires can be prevented by properly disposing of cigarettes, and not parking or operating vehicles on dry grass.

