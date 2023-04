COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office says a brush fire in Big Cypress National Preserve north of I-75 near the 62-63 Mile Marker area is expected to cause fog and smoke on Alligator Alley in that area for the next few days.

As of Tuesday the fire was 600 acres in size and was not contained. There are no evacuations or road closures associated with this fire.

Drivers should use caution.